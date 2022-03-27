Mizoram: Woman arrested with Rs 11,35,600 fake currency in Aizawl

Left Menu

A woman has been arrested with Rs 11,35,600 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) by the police and security force in Mizoram's Aizawl.

A woman has been arrested with Rs 11,35,600 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) by the police and security force in Mizoram's Aizawl. The arrest was made by the Aizawl Border Security Force (BSF) along with Special Narcotics Police on Saturday.

According to the Special Narcotics Police the woman had Rs 11,35,600 FICN in the denomination of Rs 500, 200 and 100. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

