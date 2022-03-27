Left Menu

Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, interior ministry adviser says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-03-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 11:33 IST
Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, interior ministry adviser says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday.

Speaking on local television, Denysenko also said Russia was bringing forces to the Ukrainian border on rotation, and could make new attempts to advance in its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022