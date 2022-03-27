Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, interior ministry adviser says
Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday.
Speaking on local television, Denysenko also said Russia was bringing forces to the Ukrainian border on rotation, and could make new attempts to advance in its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
