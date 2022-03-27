Left Menu

USD 400 billion exports record signifies India's potential, capability: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the people for a "momentous feat" of 400 billion dollar exports and said that it signifies the country's potential and capability.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 11:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the people for a "momentous feat" of 400 billion dollar exports and said that it signifies the country's potential and capability. "India has achieved the target of 400 billion dollar exports. It has filled us with pride This signifies India's capabilities and potential. It means that the demand for Indian goods is rising in the world," said PM Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said that India is reaching different corners and new markets in the world. "There was a time when the figure of exports from India used to be 100 billion, at times 150 billion, sometimes 200 billion. India has reached 400 billion dollars," he said.

He said that the success of small entrepreneurs is a thing of pride. "Many fruits and vegetables like Ladakh's apricot, Tamil Nadu's bananas, Himachal's millets are reaching the world. The list of 'Make in India' products are as huge as our potential and hard work of our farmers, manufacturers and industry," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that earlier it was believed only big people could sell products to the Government but the GeM Portal has changed this, illustrating the spirit of a New India. "Right from Bijapur's fruits and vegetables to the black rice from Chandoli we are seeing exponential exports. The best part is that our exports are being supplied to new destinations like Denmark, South Korea, London, Kenya among other nations," he said.

"When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of our products further," he added. Speaking further, the Prime Minister said, "Today our small entrepreneurs are playing a major partnership role in government procurement through Government e-Market place - GeM. A much more transparent system has been developed through technology."

India on March 23, scripted history of achieving its highest ever goods export target of USD 400 billion nine days ahead of schedule. On average, every hour USD 46 million goods are exported, USD 1 billion goods are exported everyday and USD 33 billion every month. The exports in the financial year 2020-21 were USD 292 billion while the exports in 2021-22 are USD 400 billion with a 37 per cent rise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

