U.S envoy for Iran says not confident that a nuclear deal with Iran is imminent

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday that he is not confident that a nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran is imminent.

"The sooner we get back into the deal, which is in our interest, and presumably Iran's interest, the more faithfully we implement it, and the more we can build on it to address the other issues between us and Iran and between Iran and the region," Malley said speaking at the Doha Forum international conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)