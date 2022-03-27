PM Modi urges Ayush start-ups to put content online in all UN-recognized languages

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon start-ups in the health sector especially those in the Ayush sector to put their content online in all languages recognized by the United Nations and not just remain restricted to English.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon start-ups in the health sector especially those in the Ayush sector to put their content online in all languages recognized by the United Nations and not just remain restricted to English. The Prime Minister, in his latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat' today, underlined that the Ayush manufacturing industry is reaching around Rs 1.40 lakh crore rupees and expressed confidence that Ayush Start-Ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world.

"I have a request for the start-ups of the health sector and especially the Ayush start-ups. Whatever portal you design online; whatever content you create, try to make it in all the languages recognized by the United Nations," he said. "There are many such countries in the world where English is neither spoken nor understood much. Promote your information keeping such countries in mind as well. I am sure that soon, Ayush start-ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world," he added.

Noting that the Ayush industry is continuously expanding, the Prime Minister said that six years ago, the market for medicines related to Ayurveda was around Rs 22,000 crore and it has now reached Rs 1.40 lakh crore. "This means that the possibilities are continuously growing in the area," PM Modi said adding that in the world of star-ups, "Ayush is becoming a subject of attraction."

PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 87th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which is his monthly radio address broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

