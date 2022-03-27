Left Menu

Russia struck Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement. Russia used sea-based long-range missiles to destroy an arsenal of S-300 missiles and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems near Kyiv, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Russia struck a fuel depot being used by Ukrainian forces near Lviv with long-range missiles and used cruise missiles to strike a plant in the city being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks, the ministry said. "The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia used sea-based long-range missiles to destroy an arsenal of S-300 missiles and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems near Kyiv, the ministry said. Russian forces also destroyed a number of drones, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

