BJP MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala lashes out at Congress for launching 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'

The Bharatiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Sunday hit out at the Congress for launching 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over rising inflation and fuel price from March 31 and said that Congress has come up with "new jumla" like "Garibi Hatao".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 13:04 IST
Bharatiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala . Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Sunday hit out at the Congress for launching 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over rising inflation and fuel price from March 31 and said that Congress has come up with "new jumla" like "Garibi Hatao". Speaking to ANI Jugal Thakor said, "Congress has come up with a new jumla, does it really want inflation to come down? Because the country is grinding because of the Congress Party".

Thakor further attacked the Congress party saying, "You have seen that earlier Congress had given the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' does it happened? despite given slogan poverty still remained in their rule. Congress keep on coming up with new and new rhetoric like this." "I do not think that their mission is to remove inflation but only political agenda is to mislead the public of country", he added

Congress is going to launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over the issue of rising inflation and fuel price hike from March 31 to April 7. In a press conference on Saturday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced that the protest will be launched in three phases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

