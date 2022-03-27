Left Menu

Body of Delhi businessman found hanging in hotel room in Rajasthan's Bundi

The body of a Delhi-based businessman was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a hotel room at Bundi here on Sunday morning, police said. The man has been identified as Deepak Sharma 40, the police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from the room.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 13:08 IST
The body of a Delhi-based businessman was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a hotel room at Bundi here on Sunday morning, police said. The man has been identified as Deepak Sharma (40), the police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from the room. The body has been kept at the mortuary for postmortem which will be done after the man's family members arrive from Delhi, police said. Kumar had been staying at the hotel for the last three days, Circle Inspector, Bundi city police station, Sahadev Meena said. Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was a Delhi-based businessman and used to frequently visit Bundi on business, he said adding that hotel records showed that he had stayed here twice earlier. When the staff brought breakfast in the morning and knocked on the door, there was no response following which the manager unlocked the door with another key and found the businessman hanging from the ceiling fan, he said.

