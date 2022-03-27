Budgam attack: SPO's brother succumbs to injuries
The brother of a special police officer (SPO), who was injured in firing by terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.
Terrorists on Saturday shot dead SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam.
In the firing incident, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.
Jan was taken to SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where he succumbed on Sunday, they said.
