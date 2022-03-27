Left Menu

Budgam attack: SPO's brother succumbs to injuries

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 13:35 IST
Budgam attack: SPO's brother succumbs to injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The brother of a special police officer (SPO), who was injured in firing by terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

Terrorists on Saturday shot dead SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam.

In the firing incident, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.

Jan was taken to SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where he succumbed on Sunday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022