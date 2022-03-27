Left Menu

U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:03 IST
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

The United States has no strategy of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Sunday after President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power". "I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else," Blinken said during a visit to Jerusalem.

"As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia - or anywhere else, for that matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

