Left Menu

Mumbai: Couple booked for duping landlord, not paying rent

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:07 IST
Mumbai: Couple booked for duping landlord, not paying rent
  • Country:
  • India

A couple has been booked for allegedly duping their landlord in Khar area of Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

Complainant Munnawar Khan has told police Shabbir Hussain Sheikh and his wife Fatima did not pay rent on time and also allegedly forged a receipt with his fake signature to show they had paid rent, the official said.

The rental agreement was signed in August, 2020 and the accused paid rent for six months but then started delaying payments, the official said quoting the complainant.

The couple has been booked under IPC sections for cheating and forgery, the Khar police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022