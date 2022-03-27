Left Menu

Man held for raping two women above the age of 70 in Thane

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping two women above the age of 70 in Thane district, police said on Sunday.A Vashind police station official identified the accused as 22-year-old Bhushan Hindole of Sahapur.He broke into the house of a 70-year-old woman on March 20 and raped her. He was held on March 25, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:27 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping two women above the age of 70 in Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A Vashind police station official identified the accused as 22-year-old Bhushan Hindole of Sahapur.

''He broke into the house of a 70-year-old woman on March 20 and raped her. He then entered the neighbouring house and raped a 72-year-old woman. He has been charged with rape and other offences after the women complained on March 23. He was held on March 25,'' he said.

