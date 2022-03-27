Scoreboard: ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa
South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee run out (Kaur) 6 Laura Wolvaardt b Kaur 80 Lara Goodall st Ghosh b Gayakwad 49 Sune Luus lbw b Kaur 22 Mignon du Preez not out 52 Marizanne Kapp run out (Kaur/Ghosh) 32 Chloe Tryon c & b Gayakwad 17 Trisha Chetty run out (Kaur/Sharma) 7 Shabnim Ismail not out 2 Extras: (LB-3, NB-1, W-4) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-139, 3-145, 4-182, 5-229, 6-255, 7-270 Bowling: Meghna Singh 6-0-37-0, Deepti Sharma 10-0-41-0, Sneh Rana 10-0-54-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-61-2, Pooja Vastrakar 6-1-37-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 8-0-42-2.
