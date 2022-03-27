Left Menu

Scoreboard: ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:38 IST
Scoreboard: ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee run out (Kaur) 6 Laura Wolvaardt b Kaur 80 Lara Goodall st Ghosh b Gayakwad 49 Sune Luus lbw b Kaur 22 Mignon du Preez not out 52 Marizanne Kapp run out (Kaur/Ghosh) 32 Chloe Tryon c & b Gayakwad 17 Trisha Chetty run out (Kaur/Sharma) 7 Shabnim Ismail not out 2 Extras: (LB-3, NB-1, W-4) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-139, 3-145, 4-182, 5-229, 6-255, 7-270 Bowling: Meghna Singh 6-0-37-0, Deepti Sharma 10-0-41-0, Sneh Rana 10-0-54-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-61-2, Pooja Vastrakar 6-1-37-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 8-0-42-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022