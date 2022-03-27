Father hacks minor daughter to death at brick kiln in Tripura, arrested

A three-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by her father at a brick kiln in the Maharani area of Gomati district on Sunday. "The incident took place when the victim's mother was working at the Brick kiln. The accused, who is known by the name Shiv Kumar, took the girl (Smita Kumari Chauhan) when she was sleeping out of their room and attacked her with a spade indiscriminately," the police sources said.

In order to cover up the whole incident, the accused tried to burn the body but eventually failed due to the timely response of the local coworkers of the kiln. "Locals alleged that the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol," informed Additional Police Superintendent Sudip Paul, who has arrested the accused. (ANI)

