2 killed, 2 injured after SUV collides with another vehicle in Rajasthan's Barmer

Two men were killed and two others injured when their car collided with another vehicle in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.
The mishap occurred late on Saturday night at Samo Ki Dhani area when the SUV collided with an unidentified vehicle and overturned, they said. The mishap left Suresh Kumar and Lumbharam dead, police said.
They were going to Bisarniya village when the accident occurred, police said, adding that the injured are being treated.
