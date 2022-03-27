Russia restricts access to Germany's Bild website - Ifax
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:41 IST
Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to the website of German tabloid Bild at the request of the prosecutor general's office, Interfax reported on Sunday.
