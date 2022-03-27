CISF conducts multi-agency counter-terrorist mock drill at Delhi Metro station

A multi-agency counter-terrorist mock drill was conducted by the CISF at Delhi Metro's Dilli Haat INA station on Sunday to check the preparedness and response of various agencies.

Under the mock drill which commenced around 12.30 am at the station on Delhi Metro's yellow line, a situation of IED (improvised explosive device) blast, indiscriminate firing on passengers, metro staff and CISF personnel as well as taking of hostage by terrorists was created, a Central Industrial Security Force spokesperson said.

As the situation ''warranted'' response from various agencies, the CISF alerted them as per the national disaster management protocol, he said.

More than 640 personnel drawn from the national disaster response force (NDRF), Delhi police SWAT (special weapons and tactics), Delhi metro rail police, national security guard (NSG), Delhi disaster management authority, fire department, civil defence, traffic police, district police and health services reached the spot and conducted a joint operation with the CISF for about three hours. The CISF is guarding 249 stations of the rapid rail metro network in the national capital region and it has deployed about 12,500 personnel to provide a counter-terrorist cover to the facility that is used by about 26-30 lakh passengers daily.

