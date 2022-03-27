Left Menu

Man shot dead in UP's Baghpat

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Sunday at the Malkapur village here, police said.

Sheeshpal Tomar died on the spot after he was shot in the head, following which his body was thrown into a canal by the assailants, they said.

Tomar , Circle officer Harish Bhadauria said, adding that prima facie it appeared to be case of old enmity. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination, the police said.

The police is awaiting a formal complaint by victim's family for registration of FIR, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

