Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 16:20 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes, and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots. FIGHTING * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said. * Russia continued its "full-scale armed aggression", while Ukrainian forces had repulsed seven attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. * Four missiles hit Lviv on Saturday just 60 km (40 miles) from the Polish border, local officials said, in the most significant attack on the city in the month-old war. Russia struck military targets in Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said. * Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky asked whether the West was intimidated by Russia, demanding on Saturday that they provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles.

DIPLOMACY * Biden said on Saturday Putin "cannot remain in power", remarks a White House official said later were not meant to back regime change in Russia. But the comment raised the specter of an escalation by Washington in its approach to the conflict. * Turkey and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey's presidential spokesman said, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself. CIVILIANS * Ukraine asked the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimize Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainians.

ECONOMY, BUSINESS * Zelenskiy urged energy-producing countries on Saturday to boost output so Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations. QUOTES * "They attacked and bombed us. They destroyed everything in our city. So many children have died, so many women," Olha Moliboha, 90, said after escaping to Poland from Chernihiv. "All our houses are destroyed, they are not there anymore. There is nowhere to live."

