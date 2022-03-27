12-yr-old girl raped by 25-yr-old cousin: Police

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village under the Koirana police station area on Friday night when the girl was alone in her house and her 25-year-old cousin Pradeep Kumar visited there, police said.

Finding the girl alone, Pradeep took her out to a secluded place and raped her there, they said.

The girl later reached her home and was admitted to the hospital by her parents, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Ace, police said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday night and was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody on Sunday.

