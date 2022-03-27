Left Menu

BJP trying to influence CBI probe into Birbhum killings: TMC

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to influence the CBI probe into the killings in Bogtui village in West Bengals Birbhum district.The saffron party, on the other hand, alleged that the TMC has lost all credibility after the March 22 incident in which women and children were among the eight victims.The BJP has forgotten the killings in Gujarat years back.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:03 IST
BJP trying to influence CBI probe into Birbhum killings: TMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to influence the CBI probe into the killings in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The saffron party, on the other hand, alleged that the TMC has lost all credibility after the March 22 incident in which women and children were among the eight victims.

''The BJP has forgotten the killings in Gujarat years back. It is now shedding crocodile tears for the Bogtui incident, in which prompt action has already been taken. We iterate that the state government is committed to ensuring justice to the victims irrespective of their political affiliations.

''Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the area within two days of the incident and met the victims' families. We are okay with a fair, impartial and prompt CBI probe. However, in the last one-two days, there are indications that the BJP is trying to influence the central agency's investigation for its own political interest. We oppose any such move,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters.

He said that the party will ''wait and watch'' how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe progresses in the next few days before deciding its future response.

''We are cooperating with the CBI in every possible way,'' Ghosh said.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling party in the state has ''lost all credibility and acceptability'' after the Bogtui incident and declined to comment on the TMC's charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022