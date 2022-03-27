Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM, Governor bid farewell to President Kovind at Jolly Grant Airport

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh on Sunday bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind at Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport.

Updated: 27-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:40 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh on Sunday bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind at Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport. President Kovind on Sunday returned from Dehradun to Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami introduced the President to his newly formed cabinet during the welcome dinner organized at Raj Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind was on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from March 26. (ANI)

