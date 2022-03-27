Blinken says Israel's Ukraine-Russia mediation bid important, closely coordinated with U.S.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:42 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday described Israel's efforts to mediate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict as important and "closely coordinated" with Washington.
Blinken made his remarks during a Jerusalem meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
