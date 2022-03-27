Left Menu

2 more held in connection with murder of 19-year-old in Delhi's Dwarka

Two more accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man who died of a bullet injury following a scuffle in Dwarka, police said on Sunday. Later, outsiders too had jointed the fight, police said.

Two more accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man who died of a bullet injury following a scuffle in Dwarka, police said on Sunday. The two accused have been identified as Ashish alias Ashu (24), a resident of Najafgarh, and Sumit alias Dilbagh (19), a resident of Dwarka's Sector 16-A, they said.

Khurshid, a resident of sector 16-A in Dwarka, succumbed to the gunshot injury after a scuffle had broken out between school students on Saturday. Later, outsiders too had jointed the fight, police said. Sahil (19), who lives in Nangli Dairy area, was arrested earlier for the alleged murder of Khurshid.

