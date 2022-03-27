Left Menu

Abducted girl, mentally challenged woman reunited with their families in J-K

A 15-year-old abducted girl and a mentally challenged woman were reunited on Sunday with their families in Samba and Kathua districts, police said.The teenager was recovered from Doda five days after she had gone missing from Bari Brahmana, where she lived, a police spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:49 IST
A 15-year-old abducted girl and a mentally challenged woman were reunited on Sunday with their families in Samba and Kathua districts, police said.

The teenager was recovered from Doda five days after she had gone missing from Bari Brahmana, where she lived, a police spokesman said. A complaint was lodged by her father on March 22, alleging that his daughter was kidnapped by some unknown persons, the spokesman said.

Though police recovered the girl, it is yet to trace the culprits, he said, adding the investigation is still on in the matter. The spokesman said that police was also able to trace a mentally-challenged woman, Rano Devi, hailing from Kathua.

Devi was found wandering around Rattan Palace in Bari Brahmana area by a police patrolling party, he said. She was handed over to her husband, Kartar Chand, after completion of legal formalities, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

