Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer's office Twitter handle hacked; restored after few hours

The Twitter handle of the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officers CEO office was hacked for hours by an unidentified hacker on Sunday, police said.The Twitter handle was restored within a few hours after it was hacked at around 4 AM, an official statement said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Twitter handle of the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office was hacked for hours by an unidentified hacker on Sunday, police said.

The Twitter handle was restored within a few hours after it was hacked at around 4 AM, an official statement said. ''Unidentified foreign hacker on Sunday hacked the official Twitter handle of CEO's office @CEOCHHATTISGARH at around 4 am,'' the CEO's office said in a statement.

Acting swiftly, the CEO's office established contact with Twitter, following which the hacked Twitter handle was restored within a few hours, the statement said.

The statement didn't mention the exact time when the Twitter handle was restored and whether it was defaced or any objectionable tweets posted when it remained hacked. A complaint was lodged at Raipur's Gole Bazaar police station and Chhattisgarh Cyber Cell following which a case was registered.

Based on the complaint, a probe has been launched, said Anti-Crime Cyber Unit (ACCU) Inspector Girish Tiwari.

