Turkey backs unity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Jazeera TV reports

Turkey supports the unity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Al Jazeera TV on Sunday.

Kalin told the Qatari TV channel that war in Ukraine was not justified but channels of communication with Russia must be kept open.

"Turkey is trying to end the war in Ukraine through dialogue with Moscow and Kyiv," he said.

