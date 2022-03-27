Turkey backs unity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Jazeera TV reports
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 18:38 IST
Turkey supports the unity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Al Jazeera TV on Sunday.
Kalin told the Qatari TV channel that war in Ukraine was not justified but channels of communication with Russia must be kept open.
"Turkey is trying to end the war in Ukraine through dialogue with Moscow and Kyiv," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 15-Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regroup near Kyiv
More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
U.S. accuses Russia of violating nuclear safety principles in Ukraine
Moved 12,000 US troops along borders with Russia but not fighting WWIII in Ukraine, says Biden