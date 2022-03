U.S. does not have policy of regime change in Russia, U.S. envoy to NATO says

The U.S. envoy to NATO said on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, in the latest effort to clarify President Joe Biden's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"The U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop," Julianne Smith told CNN's "State of the Union" program.

Smith said Biden's remarks sought to underscore that the international community cannot empower Putin to wage war in Ukraine or pursue more acts of aggression following Russia's invasion of the country.

