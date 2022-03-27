Pakistan greets Bangladesh on Independence Day

Pakistan has greeted Bangladesh on its Independence and National Day, expressing confidence that the ''bonds of friendship'' between the two countries would be further strengthened in the years ahead ''to the mutual benefit of our two peoples”.

The Liberation War of Bangladesh broke out after the sudden crackdown at midnight on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16. The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and Indian soldiers. On March 26, 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had proclaimed Bangladesh's independence.

“It gives me immense pleasure to convey sincere felicitations to the Government and people of Bangladesh on the 51st anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a message addressed to his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Saturday.

Qureshi said he was “confident that the bonds of friendship between our two countries, which are based on shared history, common faith and spirit and spirit of good neighbourliness, would be further strengthened in the years ahead, to the mutual benefit of our two peoples”.

Earlier in a media briefing on the sidelines of an official function in Dhaka on Saturday, Momen demanded that Pakistan should apologise to the people of Bangladesh for committing excessive atrocities during the 1971 war and cautioned that an apology would act as a guiding light for future governments in Islamabad against committing such abominable acts.

“I always say the Pakistanis should be ashamed as their military troops carried out genocide in Bangladesh which was acknowledged even in a Pakistani government report,” he said, adding, ''It is regrettable that Pakistan is yet to seek apology...on this day, I expect Pakistan to formally apologise.” Officially three million people were killed and and at least two lakh women were raped by Pakistani troops during the nine-month long Liberation War.

Momen said Islamabad also deviated from a promise they made to bring to justice accused of war crimes.

“If Pakistan does not realise it (that it should apologise), chances are there they could do such misdeeds in future as well,” Momen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)