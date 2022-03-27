Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 3 Cr seized, two arrested in Assam

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 27-03-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 19:37 IST
Heroin worth Rs 3 Cr seized, two arrested in Assam
Two persons have been arrested in Assam’s Hojai district and heroin worth Rs 3 crore has been seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the duo from a Guwahati-bound train coming from Nagaland’s Dimapur on Saturday night and seized 760 gm of heroin from their possession, a senior officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

