Heroin worth Rs 3 Cr seized, two arrested in Assam
Two persons have been arrested in Assam’s Hojai district and heroin worth Rs 3 crore has been seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the duo from a Guwahati-bound train coming from Nagaland’s Dimapur on Saturday night and seized 760 gm of heroin from their possession, a senior officer said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
