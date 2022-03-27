4 die while cleaning factory's septic tank in Rajasthan

Four workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in a factory in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Karni Industrial Area under Beechwal police station, they said.

Four workers fell unconscious while cleaning the septic tank in the factory. They were taken out and rushed to the hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. The fourth worker died in the hospital, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, Choru Lal, Kalu Ram and Kishan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

''The death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Beechwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

