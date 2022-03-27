Left Menu

Maha: Top cop sits in disguise during trap to arrest conman misusing his name

A 22-year-old man who used the name of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash to allegedly extort money from a person on the pretext of solving a land dispute has been arrested, an official said on Sunday.Accused Roshan Baguls bluff was called after the victim approached Prakash and the IPC officer got his personnel to lay a trap in a restaurant and himself sat there in disguise, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:02 IST
Maha: Top cop sits in disguise during trap to arrest conman misusing his name
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man who used the name of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash to allegedly extort money from a person on the pretext of solving a land dispute has been arrested, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Roshan Bagul's bluff was called after the victim approached Prakash and the IPC officer got his personnel to lay a trap in a restaurant and himself sat there in disguise, he said. ''He had told the victim that he knew Commissioner Krishna Prakash and demanded money to solve a land dispute. After the complainant approached the commissioner, Bagul was arrested in a trap in a restaurant while accepting money,'' the Dehuroad police station official said.

Incidentally, Prakash, in May, 2021, had visited three police stations in disguise to test the promptness of his personnel when it came to accepting complaints from citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022