France warns of 'collective guilt' if people in Ukraine's Mariupol not helped
The French foreign minister said on Sunday there would be "collective guilt" if nothing was done to help civilians in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city besieged by Russian forces.
Jean-Yves Le Drian was speaking at the Doha Forum international conference.
