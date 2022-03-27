Left Menu

2 more held in connection with murder of 19-year-old in Delhi's Dwarka

The police said main accused, Sahil 19, was punched near his eye, following which he shot at Khurshid, a resident of sector 16-A in Dwarka, police said. Sahil, a resident of Nangli Dairy area, was arrested on Saturday, police said, adding that all the three accused are unemployed.

2 more held in connection with murder of 19-year-old in Delhi's Dwarka
Two more accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Dwarka here, police said on Sunday. The two accused have been identified as Ashish alias Ashu (24), a resident of Najafgarh, and Sumit alias Dilbagh (19), a resident of Dwarka's Sector 16-A, police said.

Dwarka North police station received information on Saturday that a person had been shot at Kakrola village. Investigation revealed that a scuffle had broken out between Class 10 students of a school over a petty issue. The students also called their friends to settle scores following which outsiders also joined the fight, police said. The police said main accused, Sahil (19), was punched near his eye, following which he shot at Khurshid, a resident of sector 16-A in Dwarka, police said. Khurshid succumbed to his injuries later, police said. Sahil, a resident of Nangli Dairy area, was arrested on Saturday, police said, adding that all the three accused are unemployed.

