Maha: Two labourers die while cleaning water tank in building, two others hospitalised

Two labourers died allegedly due to asphyxiation when they were cleaning a water tank at a residential building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, while two of their colleagues were hospitalised after they complained of suffocation, a police official said.The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when the four labourers were cleaning the tank in the building located in Naupada area of the city, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:18 IST
Two labourers died allegedly due to asphyxiation when they were cleaning a water tank at a residential building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, while two of their colleagues were hospitalised after they complained of suffocation, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when the four labourers were cleaning the tank in the building located in Naupada area of the city, he said. ''Two workers died of asphyxiation and as many others complained of suffocation and were rushed to a hospital,'' the official of Naupada police station said.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, while two others are currently undergoing treatment, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe into the mishap is on, the official said.

