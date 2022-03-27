Left Menu

Youth arrested for trying to attack Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly making an attempt to punch Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district.

ANI | Bakhtiarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:22 IST
Youth arrested for trying to attack Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly making an attempt to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district. In the video that went viral on the internet, the youth can be seen approaching Nitish Kumar and trying to hit him from behind.

The police arrested the youth and interrogated him, however, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022