Bahraini FM arrives in Israel to attend regional summit -Tweet

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani arrived in Israel on Sunday to attend a five-way regional summit, an official Twitter account for Israel reported, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt will hold a series of diplomatic meetings on Sunday and Monday in Israel.

