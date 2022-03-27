Bahraini FM arrives in Israel to attend regional summit -Tweet
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:36 IST
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani arrived in Israel on Sunday to attend a five-way regional summit, an official Twitter account for Israel reported, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt will hold a series of diplomatic meetings on Sunday and Monday in Israel.
