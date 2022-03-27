Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will take place in Turkey, Ukrainian negotiator says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:40 IST
The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.
Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as "very difficult".
