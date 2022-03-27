Left Menu

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will take place in Turkey, Ukrainian negotiator says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:40 IST
Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will take place in Turkey, Ukrainian negotiator says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.

Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as "very difficult".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

