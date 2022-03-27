Two minor NSCN-IM cadres held in Tinsukia

A joint operation by security forces apprehended two suspected minor cadres of Isak-Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) in Assam's Tinsukia district on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and the Indian Army had launched an operation and apprehended the suspected minor cadres of NSCN-IM aged below 15 years in the general area of Tinsukia railway station.

During preliminary interrogation, they confessed their involvement with NSCN-IM and they led security forces to a house located at Phangsum village under Namtok Circle in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district from where the security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Debojit Deuri, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tinsukia district said that security forces had recovered two HK Rifles, three magazines, 283 rounds of ammunition, two pouches, two IEDs, one hand grenade, three-wire cables, three mobile phones, two wallets, Voter ID, Aadhaar cards, two ATM cards.

"The apprehended minors are not active cadres of NSCN-IM, but they have the connection with the outfit, " Debojit Deuri said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)