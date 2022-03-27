Left Menu

PM mentions, lauds effort to ensure water for animals, birds in 'Mann Ki Baat' slot on radio

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:06 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Keralite's efforts to ensure water for birds and animals by distributing nearly a lakh earthen pots found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast via radio.

The Prime Minister was talking about Sriman Narayanan from Muppathadam near Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala, who distributes the pots for free under his 'Jeeva Jalathinu Oru Manpathram' (earthen pots for life-saving water) campaign so that animals and birds do not go without the precious commodity during summer.

Modi said, ''Today when the summer season is upon us, this work of Narayanan will definitely inspire all of us and we will also make arrangements for water for our animal and bird friends this summer.'' Reacting to the words of appreciation, Narayanan told a news channel that he was overjoyed to hear the Prime Minister speaking about the Keralite who said that further encourages him to carry on with the effort.

He said that as the number of pots distributed by him nears one lakh, he wants to present the hundred thousandth pot to the Prime Minister.

Hearing about this, BJP State president K Surendran visited Narayanan's house to appreciate his gesture.

