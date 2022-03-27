Left Menu

Delhi reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 71 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:38 IST
Delhi reports 71 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 71 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin. The total COVID-19 cases in the city moved up to 18,64,549 including 448 active cases.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city had a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent. It said 86 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up 18,37,950. The death toll is 26,151 and the case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 84,132 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 51,580 took their first dose and 27,640 took their second dose. The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 9,924. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

