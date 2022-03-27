4 die while cleaning factory's septic tank in Rajasthan

Left Menu

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:49 IST
Four workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in a factory in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Karni Industrial Area under Beechwal police station, they said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Beechwal police station, Puran Singh said the workers entered the 15-feet-deep tank to clean it and fell unconscious. Other people present there pulled them out.

The workers were rushed to the hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. The fourth worker died in the hospital, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, Choru Lal, Kalu Ram and Kishan, they said.

ASI Singh said the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary. They will be handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination on Monday.

''The family members of the workers have reached the mortuary. They have not given any complaint so far and therefore, no case has been registered yet. Action will be taken on the basis of their complaint,'' he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

''The death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Beechwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

