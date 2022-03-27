NC condemns killing of SPO, brother in J-K's Budgam
The National Conference on Sunday condemned the brutal killings of an SPO and his brother in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district and said such incidents raise a question mark on the governments claims of normalcy in the union territory.Militants shot dead Special Police Officer SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam on Saturday night.
The National Conference on Sunday condemned the ''brutal'' killings of an SPO and his brother in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district and said such incidents raise a question mark on the government's claims of normalcy in the union territory.
Militants shot dead Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam on Saturday night. His brother Umar Jan sustained bullet injuries in the firing. He died at SKIMS Hospital here on Sunday, according to officials.
NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah said in a statement that ''such killings question the government's claims on peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir''.
These killings are yet another addition to the scores of others that have taken place this year, they said.
The NC leaders extended their condolences to the bereaved family and said they pray that the departed souls find peace.
