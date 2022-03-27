Russia says Azerbaijan pulls out from peacekeepers' zone in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan has withdrawn its forces from a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday. Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a 2020 peace agreement by entering the zone and striking positions of Nagorno-Karabakh army with drones, although Azerbaijan refuted Russia's version of events.

"As a result of negotiations the Azeri side has carried out a withdrawal of its units from the area of the Farukh village," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement. The Azeri defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

