Russia says Azerbaijan pulls out from peacekeepers' zone in Nagorno-Karabakh

Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a 2020 peace agreement by entering the zone and striking positions of Nagorno-Karabakh army with drones, although Azerbaijan refuted Russia's version of events. "As a result of negotiations the Azeri side has carried out a withdrawal of its units from the area of the Farukh village," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:40 IST
Azerbaijan has withdrawn its forces from a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday. Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a 2020 peace agreement by entering the zone and striking positions of Nagorno-Karabakh army with drones, although Azerbaijan refuted Russia's version of events.

"As a result of negotiations the Azeri side has carried out a withdrawal of its units from the area of the Farukh village," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement. The Azeri defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

