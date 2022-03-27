Left Menu

UP CM extends free ration scheme in state by three months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended the free ration scheme in the state by three months till June 30, 2022 on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended the free ration scheme in the state by three months till June 30, 2022 on Saturday. This is the first decision taken by him after becoming the Chief Minister of the state for the second time.

In the official statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, it informed, "The food grain scheme has been extended again till June 30. All sectors will have to work together to make the state a 1 trillion dollar economy." "The District Magistrate should take special interest to benefit the street vendors under the Prime Minister's Svanidhi Yojana. District Magistrates who have done commendable work under Cleanliness Survey-2022 will be honoured," the statement read.

Notably, the Union Cabinet on Saturday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme for another six months till September 2022 - with each beneficiary eligible to get an additional 5 kilogram free ration per month in addition to the normal quota of foodgrains under the NFSA. The Phase-V of PM-GKAY was to end in March. The scheme has been under implementation since April 2020 as the largest food security programme in the world. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

