During raid at Nagpur bar, cops find hookah being served illegally; four booked

Police conducted a raid at a restaurant-cum-bar in Nagpur city on Sunday, where hookah was being served to customers illegally, an official said.

After the raid at the bar located in Jaripatka area, police registered a case against four persons, including the owner of the commercial establishment, he said. The four accused were identified as bar owner Shubham Kewalramani (26), Tarun Karamchandani (30), Krishna Patil (23) and Jitendra Murlidhar Madame (30), police said.

''Acting on a tip-off, Jaripatka police raided the bar around 1 pm and found the customers smoking hookah, following which the action against the bar owner and staffers was taken,'' the official of Jaripatka police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)