Left Menu

Maha: Man dies due to 'liquor overdose'

As he stopped moving and responding, his friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police official said. A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is on.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:08 IST
Maha: Man dies due to 'liquor overdose'
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man died due to suspected over-consumption of liquor in Bhiwapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Ashish Magar, a resident of Marupar in the tehsil had gone to attend a wedding on Saturday, they said. ''He consumed excess amount of liquor, following which he fell asleep. As he stopped moving and responding, his friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,'' a police official said. A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

 Global
4
Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in six days.

Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022