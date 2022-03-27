Maha: Man dies due to 'liquor overdose'
As he stopped moving and responding, his friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police official said. A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is on.
A 27-year-old man died due to suspected over-consumption of liquor in Bhiwapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
