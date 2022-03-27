Left Menu

Youth who attacked Bihar CM found 'mentally disturbed', Nitish offers Medical treatment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday directed officials not to take any punitive action against the youth who tried to attack him in Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:11 IST
Youth who attacked Bihar CM found 'mentally disturbed', Nitish offers Medical treatment
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday directed officials not to take any punitive action against the youth who tried to attack him in Patna. Following the investigation, it has been revealed that the youth is mentally disturbed.

"Nitish Kumar has directed officials to not take any punitive action against him and after understanding the medical problem he is facing, he should be provided with medical treatment," reads the official statement. According to police, the youth has been identified as Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chootu and a resident of Bakhtiarpur town.

"Initial investigation has revealed the person is mentally disturbed. His relatives have told the authorities that his mental condition is not stable. Earlier he has tried to kill himself. His wife has left him and he lives alone with his children," the statement said. In the video that went viral on the internet, the youth was seen approaching Nitish Kumar and trying to hit him from behind during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

 Global
4
Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in six days.

Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022