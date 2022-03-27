Youth who attacked Bihar CM found 'mentally disturbed', Nitish offers Medical treatment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday directed officials not to take any punitive action against the youth who tried to attack him in Patna. Following the investigation, it has been revealed that the youth is mentally disturbed.

"Nitish Kumar has directed officials to not take any punitive action against him and after understanding the medical problem he is facing, he should be provided with medical treatment," reads the official statement. According to police, the youth has been identified as Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chootu and a resident of Bakhtiarpur town.

"Initial investigation has revealed the person is mentally disturbed. His relatives have told the authorities that his mental condition is not stable. Earlier he has tried to kill himself. His wife has left him and he lives alone with his children," the statement said. In the video that went viral on the internet, the youth was seen approaching Nitish Kumar and trying to hit him from behind during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)