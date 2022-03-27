Houthi official says new prisoner swap deal includes 16 Saudis, brother of Yemen president
An agreement on a new prisoner swap deal was reached earlier this month, the head of the Houthis' national committee for prisoner affairs said on Sunday. Abdul Qader al-Mortada added on Twitter that the deal, under the auspices of the United Nations, includes 1,400 Houthi prisoners in return for 823 prisoners including 16 Saudis, three Sudanese prisoners and the brother of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
He said the deal awaits an exchange of lists of prisoners on Tuesday.
