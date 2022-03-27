Chhattisgarh: Naib tehsildar gets show cause notice for issuing notice to temple instead of its priest

A revenue official in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district has issued a show cause notice to his subordinate officer seeking his reply days after the latter served a notice in an encroachment case to a temple instead of its priest or management.

According to the show cause notice issued to Naib Tehsildar Vikrant Rathore by Raigarh Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Yugal Kishore Urvasha on Saturday, issuing notice in the name of temple instead of its priest or those who manage it is an ''erroneous'' act.

On the direction of Chhattisgarh High Court over a petition regarding the encroachment of government land, the naib tehsildar had on March 9 issued the notice in the name of 10 encroachers, including the Shiva temple in Kauhakunda ward here, asking them to appear before the tehsildar court on March 25.

The notice had warned of penalty of Rs 10,000 and eviction from the encroached property in case the encroachers failed to appear before the revenue court.

The locals of Kauhakunda, including ward corporator Sapna Sidar, had uprooted the Shivalinga from the temple and took it to the tehsil office on a tricycle cart on Friday, causing a furore. The hearing of the encroachment case was cancelled on Friday.

The show cause notice issued to naib tehsildar stated that the incident (of bringing Shivlinga to tehsildar court) has maligned the image of the revenue department and the notice should have been served in the name of the priest or the person who manages it instead of the temple.

''The act shows negligence towards government work. Why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,'' the show cause notice said, seeking reply of Rathore.

